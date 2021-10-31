Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.75 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

