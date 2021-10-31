Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,807 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,497,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 930,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

