California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 98,814 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,814 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of GSE Systems worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.16.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP).

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.