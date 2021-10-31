Northern Trust Corp Acquires 663,937 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 1,709.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $43,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asana by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 550,722 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $135.80 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $139.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $12,662,185. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

