Northern Trust Corp Purchases 28,969 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Renewable Energy Group worth $43,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

