Northern Trust Corp Has $42.42 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AutoNation by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 69,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of AN stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,323,734 shares of company stock valued at $164,668,215. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

