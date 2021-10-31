Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $200.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

