NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €36.84 ($43.34) and last traded at €37.18 ($43.74). Approximately 37,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.48 ($44.09).

NOEJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.