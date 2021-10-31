Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Up 0.6%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.89 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). 158,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 361,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.62.

In related news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

