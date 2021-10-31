CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 252.33 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.30). 450,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 379,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.42).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £735.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.52.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

