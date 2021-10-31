Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $435,591.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $435,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.22 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

