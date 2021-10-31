Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin Sells 10,000 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vericel stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

