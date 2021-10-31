uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of QURE opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in uniQure by 1,157.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

