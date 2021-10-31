InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $96.21.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

