Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 16,152 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RSI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,013.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

