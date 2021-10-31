Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.79

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 1546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNLMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

