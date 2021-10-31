Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myriad Genetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

