Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Up 53.9% in October

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $33.10 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $276.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

