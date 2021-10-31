Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Rises By 52.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SVBL stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

