Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Increases By 55.1%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Resources Connection by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGP opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $577.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

