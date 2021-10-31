Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 271.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70.

