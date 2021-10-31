Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

PWB stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $79.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.