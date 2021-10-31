Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.04. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

