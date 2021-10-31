Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

PCRX stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.