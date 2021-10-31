Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 309.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.