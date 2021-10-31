Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $374.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture stock opened at $358.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture has a 12 month low of $213.64 and a 12 month high of $359.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,608. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

