Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTC CGMLF opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Chalice Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

About Chalice Gold Mines

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the development of mineral projects. The company operates through the Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate segments. Its portfolio include Pyramid Hill Gold and King Leopold Nickel projects. The company was founded by Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder on October 13, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

