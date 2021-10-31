Truist Securities Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

