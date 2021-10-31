Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $98.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE:ARES opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

