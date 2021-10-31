BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Ur-Energy worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

