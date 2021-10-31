Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 309,836 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Blink Charging worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blink Charging by 21.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Blink Charging by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of BLNK opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

