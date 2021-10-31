Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

