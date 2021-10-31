Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $112,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of CCEP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

