10,003 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFIV stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

