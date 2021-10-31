Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 785.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

IDU opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

