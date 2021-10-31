Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $88.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.95 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN opened at $44.43 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

