Benchmark Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $50.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.36.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.