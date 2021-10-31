BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.17% of BellRing Brands worth $113,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

