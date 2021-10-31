Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $116,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

