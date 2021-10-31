Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.30% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $117,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.32 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

