Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Concentric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OTC:CCNTF opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Concentric has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

