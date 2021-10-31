Martin Smith Sells 2,241,844 Shares of Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) Stock

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) insider Martin Smith sold 2,241,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00), for a total value of A$6,277,163.20 ($4,483,688.00).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Martin Smith 416,668 shares of Mainstream Group stock.

On Friday, October 1st, Martin Smith 441,666 shares of Mainstream Group stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.21.

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include investment administration and fund, fund accounting, unit registry, custody, middle office, distressed assets administration, and company secretarial services to fund managers and listed companies.

