Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,524.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,421.71. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a market cap of £130.82 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

