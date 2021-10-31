Fmr LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Universal Logistics worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.