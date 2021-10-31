Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 104,235 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $120,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SBCF opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

