Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $16,472,020.95 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CG stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $117,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

