Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meridian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

MRBK stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

