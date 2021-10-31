Fmr LLC Acquires 68,982 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

