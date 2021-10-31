Fmr LLC Acquires 75,101 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.62% of Parke Bancorp worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $295,462. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $22.17 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.