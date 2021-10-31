Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

